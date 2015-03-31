As we get closer to the start of the season, not just baseball but several charitable organizations are ready to kick off their summer efforts. Homers for Health and Ks for Kids is back with their Game Show Night just around the corner on April 14th.

But here’s Jon Jay and a few other familiar faces that are working with 108 Stitches for worthy causes as well…

Jay had the second most sales for K-Cancer shirts in March, trailing only former teammate Kyle Lohse…

Skip Schumaker and of course, Jason Motte are once again involved with 108 Stitches and charitable efforts…

Also, the Pujols Family Foundation has teamed with McAlister’s Deli for a fundraising effort on Thursdays between April 2nd and May 14th. Each of the McAlister’s Deli locations will have one of the Thursdays in which 20% of your bill will honor the Down Syndrome community in St. Louis and the work of the Pujols Family Foundation.