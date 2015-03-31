As we get closer to the start of the season, not just baseball but several charitable organizations are ready to kick off their summer efforts. Homers for Health and Ks for Kids is back with their Game Show Night just around the corner on April 14th.
But here’s Jon Jay and a few other familiar faces that are working with 108 Stitches for worthy causes as well…
The @Cardinals @jonjayU is raising $$$ for @MakeAWishMO. Help his cause with this shirt http://t.co/6B2xFdXAmK pic.twitter.com/scbmSs4Q5y
— 108 Stitches (@108Stitches) April 1, 2015
Jay had the second most sales for K-Cancer shirts in March, trailing only former teammate Kyle Lohse…
The @Brewers @KyleLohse26 is raising $$$ for @childhealthwi. You can help fight cancer here http://t.co/refc90uMdo pic.twitter.com/VsPxN7ima2
— 108 Stitches (@108Stitches) April 1, 2015
Skip Schumaker and of course, Jason Motte are once again involved with 108 Stitches and charitable efforts…
The @Reds Skip Schumaker is raising $$$ for @TeamNEGU. Join Skip's fight against cancer here http://t.co/CDMrwrinTP pic.twitter.com/WYcn2DyhPp
— 108 Stitches (@108Stitches) April 1, 2015
The @Cubs @JMotte30 is raising money for the @MotteFoundation. Help him fight cancer here http://t.co/IhT8XaD4qJ pic.twitter.com/y2MtqtHcDZ
— 108 Stitches (@108Stitches) April 1, 2015
Also, the Pujols Family Foundation has teamed with McAlister’s Deli for a fundraising effort on Thursdays between April 2nd and May 14th. Each of the McAlister’s Deli locations will have one of the Thursdays in which 20% of your bill will honor the Down Syndrome community in St. Louis and the work of the Pujols Family Foundation.