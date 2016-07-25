EDWARDSVILLE – “Thanks to the City of Edwardsville, more than 20 businesses, and SIUE, all of whom have contributed nearly $30,000 in cash and services, the American Legion National Baseball Tournament is shaping up to be a huge success,” exclaimed Ron Tanner of Confluence Business Advisors, host committee member, and sponsor. “The commitment from each and every business goes beyond the sponsorship. We have an opportunity to impact lives, honor our military, and lift communities. Players can expect to take home an experience of a lifetime.”

This prestigious tournament is one of eight regional sites from which the champions will advance to the American Legion World Series (ALWS) to be held in Shelby, NC and televised on ESPNU. SIU at Edwardsville will showcase some the best amateur baseball talent anywhere and that attracts the attention of major league and college scouts. The players, from 6 Midwestern states, will arrive in town on August 2nd to participate in the Great Lakes Regional. For the better part of a week, Wednesday, August 3rd to Sunday, August 7th, SIUE will play host to this national event.

The City of Edwardsville, Edison’s Entertainment, Anderson Hospital, The Bank of Edwardsville, Roberts Ford, EdGlenToday.com, and Confluence Business Advisors headline an impressive list of generous contributors. Key sponsors are Holiday Inn Express in Edwardsville, Quality Buick GMC Cadillac, Scott Credit Union, Cassens Chrysler Dodge Jeep, and St. Peters Hardware. You can watch sponsor interviews and get the latest tournament information online at www.LegionBB.com.

“Brad Hewitt and Emily Skowron, of SIUE Athletics, have gone the extra mile to help us facilitate this event,” explained Dennis Sharp, Tournament Director. “And Steve Jankowski, General Manager of WSIE 88.7FM, has arranged for the station to broadcast the Championship game live on Sunday [August 7th]. This will be the best Regional Tournament in the Country. ”

Contegra, Goldenberg, Heller & Antognoli, PC, The Horinko Group, PS McGinnis Consulting, Mark Stunkel Trucking, Madison Mutual, State Farm – Rick Marteeny, Dooling Machine Products, Fischer Lumber, and Visionary Wealth Management generously contributed to the event.

Opening ceremonies, held on the field Wednesday, Aug. 3rd at 4:00 pm, will include local dignitaries, a special color guard and anthem, a salute to our military and a brief presentation from the Mayor of Edwardsville, as well as the recitation of the American Legion code of honor from all players participating.

15 games will be played at Simmons Baseball Complex/Roy Lee Field located on the campus of Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville off of New Poag Road in Edwardsville. Tickets are available at the door, and all tournament information and updates are online at www.LegionBB.com. Game sessions $5 per ticket, a day pass is $10, and an all-tournament pass is only $30. Teams will feature graduating high school seniors and college aged freshman from Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.

American Legion Baseball was formed in 1925 and has provided young men an outlet to play amateur baseball for nearly a century. Baseball legends like Ted Williams, Stan Musial, and local Cardinals heroes like Albert Pujols, Scott Rolen, Chris Carpenter and many others have played American Legion baseball.

Those interested in getting involved as a volunteer, a sponsor, or to simply help promote the event can contact Matt McSparin at 618-307-9020 or mattm@edisonsfun.com or Ron Tanner at 618-570-9125 or ron@confluenceba.com for more information.

