GODFREY, IL– The RiverBend Growth Association is holding an event where attendees can learn ways to make a positive impact to their business’s bottom line!

On January 30, 2013, at the Holiday Inn Alton from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., the RBGA has invited vendors who offer savings programs for local businesses to explain their money-saving programs. These include energy options from Ameren Act on Energy, Ameren Energy Marketing and Partners in Energy. Local businessman Dwight Werts of Werts Welding & Tank Service has taken advantage of all three of these programs. Werts said, “The savings I’ve encountered from these programs has more than paid for my membership in the RBGA. I’m looking forward to this Summit so that I can learn about new programs and savings. I encourage all businesses to stop in and see what works for them.”

In addition to the energy programs, representatives from the Illinois Comptroller’s Office will be helping small businesses qualify to be state contractors and suppliers. The Illinois Treasurer’s Office will be on hand to help businesses claim cash from their I-Cash program. The Illinois Department of Employment Services will also attend to inform businesses how to take advantage of job posting services and fraud prevention in their businesses. Representatives from GTS (Group Transportation Services) will be talking to businesses about how to save on their inbound and outbound shipping costs.

More information will be available about the Discount Prescription Drug Card, and we’ll be able to print cards for individuals at this time. The Rx Card is a free prescription assistance program that was recently launched to help uninsured and underinsured afford their prescription medications. The program, which is free to everyone, provides savings of up to 75% on prescription drugs.

As a part of this event, the RBGA will be holding a membership drive as most of these benefits are available to members only. New members will not have to pay the $25 application fee and will receive two free admissions to an upcoming networking event. Membership for small businesses average around $300; larger businesses dues are based on factors such as number of employees or professionals.

Each of the vendors will present three times during the day: 8 – 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and then again from 3:30 – 5 p.m. In between these scheduled presentations, an “open-house” format is available for anyone to stop in to hear about these resources.

From 5 to 7 p.m. the RBGA will host a traditional Business After Hours. Many of the vendors will still be available for discussing their programs. The RBGA will also have information on committees and activities available throughout the event.

This event is open to both members and potential members of the RBGA. There is no cost to attend, and refreshments will be provided by the Holiday Inn Alton.

Please RSVP by calling 618-467-2280 or emailing Laura at receptionist@growthassociation.com



