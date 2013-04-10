Dan Mar Enterprises will be investing in one of their buildings in Alton thanks to assistance from the City. Dan Mar Enterprises will be removing the existing roof at the Dollar General and adjacent retail building at Alton Plaza. In addition to the roof replacement, any damaged decking will be replaced and new insulation board will be installed. The total investment will be approximately $108,000. The TIF Grant from the City will be $25,000 or 25% of the final project cost, whichever is less.

Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst said, “I am pleased to see reinvestment at Alton Plaza. Assisting businesses with improving their facilities in Alton has been a focus of my administration. It shows that our business retention and expansion strategy is working and that businesses want to enhance their operations in our community.”

The City of Alton is also pursuing the replacement and relocation of an aged sanitary sewer on Thorpe and Cooper.

Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst said, “Replacing outdated infrastructure is necessary for our community to progress. Thanks to the efforts of the City, an area of old sanitary sewer has been relocated and modernized.”

The City also is considering pursing a Madison County Sustainability Grant in the amount of $15,000. The funds will be used to replace the windows at Haskell House and for the purchase of low-flow flush values at various City facilities. The City’s match for this grant is $3,000.

“Investing in methods to improve energy efficiency has been something that my administration has worked on from day one,” said Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst. “We have saved over $1 Million Dollars through energy efficiency strategies and have successfully used grants in the past to fund energy efficiency projects at little or no costs to the City.”

The City of Alton is also acquiring the property rights to 1020 Union for the purpose of removing a vacant building.

“Removing unsafe structures has been the hallmark of my administration,” said Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst. “By removing these properties, we ensure that the value of the existing housing remains and removes eye sores and potential sources of crime from our community.”

