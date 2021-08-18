EAST ALTON - If there was ever someone who should be spotlighted as a business entrepreneur, it is Shawn Fowler, his wife, Jill, and his staff at Modified Auto Sound, now located at 241 Eastgate Plaza in East Alton.

Fowler has owned the business for seven years and has a full-service automotive custom shop that specializes in window tint, remote starts, auto detailing, stereo and speaker replacement, alarms, and much more. In essence, the business offers just about everything in automotive customs.

“We specialize in custom automotive installations and parts from car audio, to remote starts, window tint, alarms, heated seats, navigation, LED upgrades, cruise control, backup cams, even headlines,” Fowler said. “You name it we can get it done.”

Modified Auto Sound was previously located at 165 E. St. Louis Ave. in East Alton. Fowler and his staff have fully embraced their move to Eastgate. The new location has plenty of service space, within the newly renovated Eastgate Plaza, which is now home to a variety of businesses. Fowler said he is highly impressed by the work of Todd Kennedy, owner of Eastgate Plaza, and all the new business Kennedy has facilitated there.

Article continues after sponsor message

Fowler says he has a great staff and he said the key to his business in three words is “excellent customer service.”

“We evaluate each and every customer,” he said. “We love the newly renovated location with 5,000 square feet at Eastgate. My wife, Jill, is also such an important part of the business. I am so thankful to have her as my wife and also here at Modified Auto Sound.”

On Facebook @Modified Auto Soundor Call (618) 251-8255.

More like this: