Enjoy Church’s Business Builder is designed to positively impact the lives of our congregation’s business owners. This new educational series creates an exciting community outreach program showcasing the benefits of becoming affiliated with Enjoy Church. Whether you currently attend Enjoy Church or not, we invite you to register for these proven and unique financial management and business planning workshops.

The unique analytical concepts of Taking Control, applied to your own company’s financial situation, result in understanding exactly where your business stands. No more wondering whether the risks are too great for the rewards, or whether your business will remain viable for your successors. See both your historical performance trends compared to industry norms, as well as understanding opportunities or threats that may exist for you in the future. Consider this workshop your company’s financial health checkup. Register today, at enjoychurch.tv

Allen Lash, certified instructor, founder, and CEO of AgriSolutions, will walk you through sample case studies to learn the concepts of the financial analysis. Then he will use hands-on instruction to help you create a personalized Financial Performance Analysis. You will need your company’s financial data (including tax returns from the previous 5 years, and 6 years of balance sheets). The analysis will demonstrate your company’s capacity for operating efficiency and generating revenue, while revealing potential financial opportunities and highlighting areas in need of improvement. Your company’s analysis will become a critical tool that drives the rest of the workshop, providing you with a unique learning experience.





About Enjoy Church

Enjoy Church exists to lead people to experience and enjoy a God-first life. God has uniquely wired Enjoy Church to live out the great commission (Matthew 28:18-20) by embracing three principles that govern the decisions we make as a church; Enjoy Church is a God-First church that embodies an Accepting Atmospherewith Relevant Environments. Visit www.enjoychurch.tv for more information.

