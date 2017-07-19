EDWARDSVILLE - Josie Bushell, a Water Works and Edwardsville Breakers swimmer, continues to post impressive performances and she won all three of her individual events in a dual meet against Sunset Hills this past week.

Now, she and the other Water Works crew are preparing for Sunday’s SWISA Championship Meet at Paddlers Swim Club in Granite City. Bushell captured first in the dual against Sunset Hills in the 200 (2:22.81); the 100 medley (1:17.84) and 50 butterfly (32.09).

Bushell was part of the 200-yard and 400-yard Edwardsville freestyle relays that qualified for state last year.

“I like the summer meets because they are really fun and I can relax,” Bushell said. “But when it comes to racing, I try to win. All of us always cheer each other on. We are really close in my age group and push each other. Most of us are members of the Breakers and then also come here for meets.”

She said she looks forward to the SWISA Meet.

“SWISA counts more,” she said. “My biggest goal in the future is to make it to state in high school swimming all four years.”

Bushell said she truly “loves” swimming and hopes to continue it for many years ahead.

