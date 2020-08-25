EDWARDSVILLE – Rob Schwartz was recently named Senior Vice President - Commercial Market President for Busey Bank, overseeing the Madison County area for the financial institution with particular focus on commercial banking and wealth management, as well as retail services at the bank’s nine branches in the county. Prior to joining Busey Bank in 2019, Schwartz served as Senior Vice President of Retail Banking at TheBANK of Edwardsville for 16 years after working for Regions Bank and Wells Fargo Financial.

Schwartz leads a team of commercial lenders with extensive experience in Madison County including Tim Fritzsche, Jon Greve, Cale Henke, Brian Jones and John McDole. Alongside Joann Barton, SVP & Director of Fiduciary Services, Schwartz also oversees a dedicated team of wealth management professionals with the expert knowledge and resources to serve clients’ unique lifestyles and goals, backed by an organization with more than 150 years of strength and service that manages more than $10 billion in assets.

Committed to local communities, Schwartz has twice served as chairman of the United Way Campaign; chairman of the Riverbend Growth Association; a board member and past chairman of the Madison County American Cancer Society; a board member of the Chamber of Commerce of Southwestern Madison County; past campaign chairman of the Tri-Cities Area; past president of the Alton Athletic Association; and is a member of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business Advisory Board.



To establish the best financial strategies for you, your family or business, Rob Schwartz can be reached at 618.659.6637 or rob.schwartz@busey.com.

Corporate Profile

As of June 30, 2020, First Busey Corporation (Nasdaq: BUSE) was a $10.84 billion financial holding company headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

Busey Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiary of First Busey Corporation, had total assets of $10.82 billion as of June 30, 2020 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois, with 61 banking centers serving Illinois, 13 banking centers serving Missouri, five banking centers serving southwest Florida and a banking center in Indianapolis, Indiana. Through the Busey Wealth Management division, the Company provides asset management, investment and fiduciary services to individuals, businesses and foundations. As of June 30, 2020, assets under care were approximately $9.02 billion. Busey Bank owns a retail payment processing subsidiary, FirsTech, Inc., which processes approximately 27 million transactions per year using online bill payment, lockbox processing and walk-in payments at its 4,000 agent locations in 43 states. More information about FirsTech, Inc. can be found at firstechpayments.com.

Busey Bank was named among Forbes’ 2019 Best-In-State Banks—one of five in Illinois and 173 from across the country, equivalent to 2.8% of all U.S.banks. Best-In-State Banks are awarded for exceptional customer experiences as determined by a survey sample of 25,000+ banking customers who rated banks on trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.

For more information about us, visit busey.com.

