CHAMPAIGN – Busey Wealth Management is proud to be recognized on two lists of St. Louis’ Largest Trust Companies in the St. Louis Business Journal.

Busey ranked 12th out of the 20 largest national trust companies with St. Louis area operations, based on total trust assets under management as of December 31, 2020, and 5th out of the 11 largest St. Louis area trust companies, based on local trust assets under management as of December 31, 2020.

“With a tremendous amount of experience and expertise, Busey is proud to provide trusted advice and tailored solutions to our clients,” said Joann Barton, who oversees Busey’s Metro East wealth management team as Senior Vice President, Director of Fiduciary Services. “Our unique approach — whether for individual or business financial planning — allows us to offer an unparalleled experience complete with the personalized service clients expect.”

Busey remains committed to building business and growing wealth for clients throughout our communities. Along with the recent recognition of our wealth management team, Busey was honored to be named to the St. Louis Business Journal’slist of St. Louis’ Largest Commercial Lendersearlier this year. Busey ranked fourth of the 25 lenders listed, based on commercial loans outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2020.

