EDWARDSVILLE – Busey Wealth Management has expanded services in the Metro East while recently adding several new team members to help serve the needs of clients throughout Madison, St. Clair and surrounding counties.

Headquartered in downtown Edwardsville, Busey’s Metro East wealth management team now features 16 dedicated professionals with more than 150 years of combined financial planning, administration and investment experience and 11 top-tier professional designations.

“We’ve added a tremendous amount of experience and expertise to the team,” said Joann Barton, a lifelong Edwardsville resident who oversees the Metro East wealth management team as Senior Vice President-Director of Fiduciary Services. “These professionals offer a wealth of knowledge and real-world capabilities to provide clients trusted advice and tailored solutions to serve their needs, whatever they may be.”

Renea Harbert joined Busey’s Metro East team earlier this year as Director of Estate Settlement. Harbert has more than 24 years of experience and holds Juris Doctorate (J.D.) and Master of Laws in Taxation (LLM) degrees. Additionally, Ag Services is now available in the Edwardsville office, led by Nick Suess and backed by a team of professional farm managers dedicated to helping clients compete and grow in the agribusiness industry.

Barton said the team is also excited about the addition of Christopher Jordan as the new Investment Portfolio Manager. Jordan brings more than 22 years of experience to the position and holds Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP), Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) and Financial Risk Manager (FRM) designations.

With expanded services and new advisors, Busey’s Metro East wealth management team has experience and expertise in all areas of financial management including asset management, financial and investment analysis, estate and tax planning, insurance review, private banking and fiduciary services to individuals, municipalities, public entities, businesses, not-for-profits and foundations. Busey’s open architecture digital platform offers clients a full spectrum of tailored solutions while an in-house investment team gives them flexibility and control of their financial future. In addition, Busey’s exclusive Private Client banking offers a full range of financial services, allowing clients to consolidate assets at one convenient location by building a team of local professionals to handle all the clients’ financial needs.

According to Barton, in addition to experienced advisors and a full spectrum of services, Busey Wealth Management’s approach to serving clients puts it in a unique position locally.

“We take a true team approach. Our clients in the Metro East not only have access to our team of local advisors, but also to an entire network of qualified advisors, investment professionals and specialists who are dedicated to addressing their wealth management challenges,” she said. “Our approach allows us to propose new ideas and provide truly customizable solutions to serve clients’ unique lifestyles and goals.”

Article continues after sponsor message

For nearly a century, Busey Wealth Management has delivered on a philosophy built upon maintaining a client-first, fiduciary culture. Guided by a trusted team of 100-plus professionals in Illinois, Missouri, Indiana and Florida with expertise in all areas of financial management and more than $9 billion in assets under care, clients enjoy all-encompassing service from expert advisors who are there—every step of the way.

Busey Wealth Management was among 76 well-known financial firms across the country awarded 2019 Best Places to Work in Money Management honors by Pensions & Investments and its research partner, Best Companies Group. Busey Wealth Management was also recognized for the award in 2018. As an organization, Busey was named among the 2019 Best Places to Work in St. Louis and won top honors in the 2020 Healthiest Employers—both from the St. Louis Business Journal.

To find out more about Busey Wealth Management’s Metro East team or to contact an advisor, visit busey.com/wealth-management.

Corporate Profile

As of June 30, 2020, First Busey Corporation (Nasdaq: BUSE) was a $10.84 billion financial holding company headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

Busey Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiary of First Busey Corporation, had total assets of $10.82 billion as of June 30, 2020 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois, with 61 banking centers serving Illinois, 13 banking centers serving Missouri, five banking centers serving southwest Florida and a banking center in Indianapolis, Indiana. Through the Busey Wealth Management division, the Company provides asset management, investment and fiduciary services to individuals, businesses and foundations. As of June 30, 2020, assets under care were approximately $9.02 billion. Busey Bank owns a retail payment processing subsidiary, FirsTech, Inc., which processes approximately 27 million transactions per year using online bill payment, lockbox processing and walk-in payments at its 4,000 agent locations in 43 states. More information about FirsTech, Inc. can be found at firstechpayments.com.

Busey Bank was named among Forbes’ 2019 Best-In-State Banks—one of five in Illinois and 173 from across the country, equivalent to 2.8% of all U.S.banks. Best-In-State Banks are awarded for exceptional customer experiences as determined by a survey sample of 25,000+ banking customers who rated banks on trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.

For more information about us, visit busey.com.

More like this: