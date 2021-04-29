EDWARDSVILLE— Committed to its support of sustainability, Busey Bank is proud to partner with the Nature Preserve Foundation for the opening of their Access Nature project. Busey participated as the naming rights sponsor for the new Nature Play Area.

Located in Edwardsville, Illinois, Access Nature is a new expansion as part of the Foundation’s Watershed Nature Center. The Nature Center and Busey Bank share a common vision to support “healthy, nature-centric communities that enable a greater diversity of life to survive and thrive.”

Busey Bank is proud to partner with the Watershed Nature Center. Since coming into the Edwardsville market a year and a half ago, Busey has continued to support good causes and various organizations that make an impact in our community,” Rob Schwartz, Busey Bank’s Commercial Market President, said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Access Nature on Friday, April 23. “Busey associates also have a long history of giving back to the community we serve, so we are proud to work for a bank that shares our community commitment. That’s why we chose to support the mission of the Nature Center and the Nature Preserve Foundation. We feel it’s important that all of us, and particularly our children, continue to learn about the importance of nature and protecting our environment. This wonderful facility will provide these educational opportunities.”

Being a community financial services organization means being a good neighbor—partnering for purpose and progress. From robust associate volunteering efforts to corporate-led sponsorship opportunities, Busey gives more than $1 million and countless volunteer hours annually to the places we call home. That’s been our promise since we opened our doors more than 150 years ago and it remains our promisetoday.

