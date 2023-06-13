CHAMPAIGN - For 155 years, Busey has helped identify and bridge the needs of the communities we serve. One way we accomplish this is by supporting prospective homebuyers with unique financing options and investing in low-to-moderate-income neighborhoods to ensure holistic community development. As of May 2023, the Busey Bank MyCOMMUNITY Home Loan Program, which started in 2014, has now provided over $100 million in home loan funding for over 850 families.

“We could not be happier with the success of the MyCOMMUNITY Home Loan Program,” said Sandy DeMond, Senior Vice President – Director of Community Banking for Busey. “In 10 years, we’ve been able to help over 850 families who, without the assistance provided by this program, would not have been able to purchase a home. At Busey, we strive to make a positive impact on the communities we serve, and the MyCOMMUNITY Home Loan Program has empowered us to do just that.”

The MyCOMMUNITY Home Loan Program was developed to assist individuals who may not qualify for traditional banking products, but still dream of owning a home. It offers special loan terms and qualifications to help prospective homebuyers build and establish a record of payment, as well as other benefits to help them through the mortgage process. Through innovative products, strategic partnerships and financial education, we strive to help everyone in our communities achieve their dream of homeownership.

For eligibility requirements and more information on the benefits of this program, visit https://www.busey.com/

