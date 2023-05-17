CHAMPAIGN – Busey Bank is committed to building strong communities. Each year, we offer financial support toward continuing education endeavors to applicants of all ages and educational backgrounds through the Busey Bank Bridge Scholarship.

“We are proud to support the educational aspirations of students across our footprint through the Busey Bank Bridge Scholarship,” said Sandy DeMond, Senior Vice President – Director of Community Banking. “We recognize the financial challenges that come with continuing education and hope to ease that burden for students and their families. By investing in their education, we’re not only helping the students themselves, but also our communities as a whole.”

Through the Busey Bank Bridge Scholarship Fund, $25,000 in the aggregate will be awarded annually. Funds will be disbursed through 10 individual scholarships of $2,500 throughout the Busey Bank service areas. Applicants must reside in one of the following counties within the applicable states below:

Illinois: Champaign, McLean, Peoria, Tazewell, Macon, Will, Grundy, Cook, DuPage, Madison, St. Clair

Missouri: St. Louis, St. Louis City, St. Charles

Florida: Lee, Sarasota

Indiana: Hamilton, Marion

The scholarship funds can be used for tuition, fees, books or supplies for continuing education. Online applications are available at busey.com/scholarship. The application deadline is June 30, 2023, and selected recipients will be notified by July 31, 2023.

Applicants will be required to meet specific eligibility requirements. Complete details on the Busey Bank Bridge Scholarship’s eligibility criteria and application process can be found at busey.com/scholarship.

