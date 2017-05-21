EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville completed its' home baseball schedule with an 11-1, six-inning win over Springfield at home Saturday; the Tigers went to 27-7 on the year with the win.

The Tigers broke it open with three in the third and five in the fourth.

Dylan Burris led the Edwardsville attack with a 3-for-5 day with two doubles, a RBI and two runs scored; Dalton Wallace was 3-for-4 with a RBI, Kade Burns 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Joel Quirin 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored, Drake Westcott 2-for-2 with a homer, two RBIs and three runs scored, Andrew Yancik 2-for-4 with two doubles and a RBI, Will Messer 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored and Cole Hampton a run scored.

Chase Gockel got the win for EHS, striking out three in five innings of work; Zach Seavers came in to pitch in the sixth and dismissed one by strikeout. The Tigers close out the regular season with a 6 p.m. Monday game against Waterloo at GCS Ballpark in Sauget before taking on Alton in their own IHSA Class 4A regional semifinal at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at Tom Pile Field.

