GRANITE CITY - GCHS Class of 2021 graduate and published author Destiny Burkett was a guest speaker for Young Authors Monday at Coolidge Junior High School.

Burkett published "The Magic Mind of a Child", which is a collection of young stories she wrote from third through eighth grade while in GCSD9.

She spoke to students and answered questions for 30 minutes, before signing books for each of the Coolidge Young Authors.

Burkett is a junior at SIUE majoring in psychology with a minor in creative writing.

She credits her family for being an inspiration to write, especially her grandpa who encouraged her to write at a young age.

