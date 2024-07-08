JERSEYVILLE - Two individuals have been charged in separate bases with drug possession, burglary without causing damage, and more in Jersey County.

Matthew T. Lefler, 52, of Jerseyville, was charged with one count of burglary without causing damage. On June 17, 2024, Lefler allegedly entered an individual’s truck without authority; the vehicle was located at Jersey Community Hospital at the time of the incident.

Lefler faces a Class 3 felony charge and was granted pretrial release. His preliminary hearing has been set for July 16, 2024.

Danny J. Copeland, 47, also of Jerseyville, was charged in an unrelated case with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license.

Copeland was allegedly found in possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine on June 17, 2024. He was additionally charged with driving a red Chevy passenger car with no registration on Illinois Route 109 at Airport road when his license had been suspended.

Copeland was charged with a Class 3 felony for the meth possession charge and a Class A misdemeanor for driving on a suspended license. He has since been released from custody with his next hearing set for July 16, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

