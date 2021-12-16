ALTON - Aaron L. Trask, 31, of Alton, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He allegedly possessed less than 15 grams of cocaine on Dec. 13; he was charged Tuesday. Bail was set at $15,000.

WOOD RIVER - James R. Edwards, 35, of the first block of West Penning Avenue, Wood River, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

He allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on Dec. 6; he was charged Tuesday. Bail was set at $30,000.

WOOD RIVER - Randy D. Cooke, 27, of the 200 block of Lindenwood Drive, East Alton, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

He allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on July 31; he was charged Tuesday. Bail was set at $30,000.

WOOD RIVER - Robert L. Shanks, 49, of the first block of West Beach Avenue, Wood River, was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

He allegedly delivered less than five grams of the drug to an informant on July 27. He was charged Tuesday; bail was set at $45,000.

