ST. LOUIS - Led by Kylie Burg, Edwardsville’s basketball girls romped by Gateway Tech 59-38 in the MLK Shootout on Sunday afternoon in St. Louis.

Burg nailed four of five three-pointers. Sydney Harris followed Burg with 15 points and Morgan Hulme had 10 points. Jaylen Townsend also had nine points.

Maria Smith had four points, Megan Silvey had three points and Katelynne Roberts had two points for the Tigers.

Edwardsville led 16-8 at the end of the first quarter, 31-15 at the half. Edwardsville outscored Gateway 12-10 in the third quarter and 16-13 in the fourth in the 59-38 game.

Edwardsville, 21-2, is at home at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Belleville East. Gateway Tech falls to 14-5 with the loss.

