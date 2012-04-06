Bunny Hats for Babies Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Leslie Joline Cook, born April 5, wasted no time getting in the Easter mood on Good Friday with a bunny hat made by members of the Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary. Katie Morgan, a nurse in the AMH Family Birth Center, holds Leslie. Joining her from the Auxiliary are Nancy Ryrie, left, and Betty Bosaw. Leslie is the daughter of Travis and Amy Cook of Wood River. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip