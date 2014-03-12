Bunny Bowl
Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) is hosting a bowling party for the entire family! Celebrate the holiday with the Easter Bunny at Tri-County Bowl on Friday, April 11 from 6-9 pm! Be sure to bring a camera to capture the memories! Food and beverages will be available for purchase at an additional cost. Parent(s) must attend with all children; all ages! Everyone must pay. Price includes two games of bowling, shoe rental, one soda, a visit with the Easter Bunny, and a goodie bag at the end of the night (for the kiddos). Register by 3/31/14 for a cost of $8 per person; after 3/31/14 for $10 per person. Registration is required and MUST be completed by Monday, April 7, 2014.
For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222, or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.
