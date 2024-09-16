Listen to the story

ALTON - The Marquette volleyball girls took part in the East Alton Wood River Invite on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, and finished in third place out of eight teams.

Marquette defeated Jersey 2-0 (25-23, 25-18) in the opening match.

Marquette lost to Wesclin 2-1 (25-22, 16-25, 5-15) in the semi-final match.

Marquette defeated Greenville 2-1 (27-26, 16-25, 15-11) in the third-place match.

Arista Bunn (junior setter) and Lily Covert (senior - libero/DS) were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Marquette Catholic's girls are now 6-9 overall on the season.

Upcoming

The Explorers host Hillsboro on Monday, travel to Father McGivney on Tuesday, and host Althoff on Thursday.