BUNKER HILL - Wood Acres Farm is all about flowers and family.

Located at 2398 Huette Road in Bunker Hill, the farm offers u-pick flowers and flower arrangements. But the heart of the farm is the family that runs it. Owner Whitney Veiths explained that the farm belonged to her grandparents, and there was always a parade of visitors until their passing a few years ago. Now, the farm is once again vibrant with community because of the flowers.

“It’s been a long-time family farm that we’ve just kind of changed and developed into something bigger, where everyone can come and enjoy the space,” Veiths said. “It’s just always been a place of community and sharing. I don’t think I would do that any other way. My grandparents’ farm, everyone has always had skin in the game. Everyone’s always come out there and you felt like it was a part of yours.”

Veiths’s grandparents bought the farm in 1957 and raised cattle. Growing up on the farm, Veiths remembers constant visitors and friends who felt like family. When her grandparents passed away and the stream of guests stopped, Veiths knew she wanted to do something to keep the community spirit going.

Together with her husband and parents, Veiths opened Wood Acres Farm as a flower farm. There are rows of colorful perennials and annuals. When you come to Wood Acres Farm, you pick up your clippers and head out to the field to clip your flowers. There are tables where you can stop to design your own flower arrangements, or you can take the flowers home and arrange them on your own time.

People often come to pick flowers or take photos, and it’s not uncommon to see book clubs, Bible study groups, or workplace team bonding activities out in the fields. Veiths is thrilled to watch the farm come to life again.

“My grandma loved all things pretty and my grandpa just loved his farm. And when they passed, for the first couple of years we still went there every single day, but you lost that feeling,” she remembered. “The flower farm portion has brought that back. People come and sit and hang out and stop by, and it’s just kept that spirit alive of my grandparents that I had been missing so much.”

Veiths’s own family is a big part of that. With three kids aged 2, 3 and 5, two Australian shepherds, several sheep and plans to “expand the animal kingdom soon,” Veiths said, the farm is bustling with energy.

It’s important to her that her kids are involved in the property’s upkeep. Her 5-year-old daughter practices writing by making signs for the farm, and her son loves to dig holes for the flowers and show off the sheep to visitors. Veiths has loved watching them grow up on the farm like she did.

“It was really important for me for them to be involved with it. They’ll plant the seeds, they’ll water, they’ll do everything,” she said. “If it didn’t involve my kids, I wouldn’t do it. It’s just been really important for me to have them extremely involved in it. It might not look like an absolutely perfect, pristine place, but it’s a place that my kids can enjoy as well right along with me and learn.”

As the summer continues, Veiths hopes to see more visitors at Wood Acres Farm to enjoy the u-pick flowers and the family atmosphere. She encourages people to visit the farm’s official website at WoodAcresFarmFlowers.com or check out their Facebook page and Instagram profile.

“It’s our hope to keep the farm portion of it that my grandparents had more of a community place and a place that family can still gather. It doesn’t feel like it’s any one person. It’s just kind of everyone has ownership in it,” Veiths added. “It just keeps the spirit of my grandparents alive.”

