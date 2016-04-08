JERSEYVILLE – Bunker Hill’s Jonathan S. Trexler was charged on Friday by the Jersey County State’s Attorney Office with aggravated armed kidnapping, home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual assault, Jersey State’s Attorney Ben Goetten said.

Jersey County Sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officials conducted a manhunt on Thursday when Tracie L. Trexler, 39, of Godfrey, his estranged wife, was reported missing on Wednesday. The law enforcement also included the Illinois State Police, the FBI and others.

After multiple interviews, information was discovered that led them to locating Jonathan Trexler, 36, in Calhoun County. After a standoff, Tracie Trexler was released and taken for treatment. Then, Jonathan Trexler was apprehended. It was a rare situation in Calhoun County with law enforcement using a loudspeaker to communicate with Jonathan Trexler to convince him t o surrender.

Goetten said it isn’t often that they see this level of violence in Jersey County.

“Anytime something like this happens, we take it very seriously and he will be fully prosecuted by my office,” he said. “The sheriff’s office did a good job. We have to unfortunately deal with this and it will be dealt with accordingly.”

State’s Attorney Goetten commended the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department for their intense and excellent work locating Tracie Trexler and apprehending Jonathan Trexler.

“I think the sheriff’s department was on top of it from the word go,” he said. “They responded as soon as she was reported missing. The local media also did a good job of getting the word out. It was an all-around great team effort to make sure she is safe. We want to try to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again. Again, we don’t see this type of thing often and we take it very seriously.”

