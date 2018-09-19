BUNKER HILL - The Bunker Hill Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a subject accused of attempting to lure juveniles into his vehicle.

The alleged incident occurred Monday afternoon, according to a release from the Bunker Hill Police Chief, Drew Sloan. It happened when an older white male allegedly tried to lure a juvenile into his dark-colored mid-sized SUV near the intersection of South Clinton and Brookline. The man was described as having white hair.

Police said the child ran home and reported the incident immediately.

It is not known at this time if this incident is related to several recent reports from Bethalto detailing similar incidents with a slightly younger male subject and dark colored four wheel drive vehicles.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Bunker Hill Police Department at (618) 585-4422

