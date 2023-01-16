BUNKER HILL - The Bunker Hill Fire Protection District was joined by several other agencies in a destructive house fire that occurred overnight around midnight.

Bunker Hill Fire Protection District Chief William Sloan said the large home was vacant and it will be “a total loss” because of the raging fire.

Bunker Hill paged Dorsey, Brighton, Gillespie, Benld, and Dorchester to assist in the fire battle.

“When we got there, about 100-foot diameter around the house was already burned,” he said. “Right now we don’t know the exact cause of a fire. It had been burning for at least an hour before we arrived.”

Sloan said he appreciated the cooperation they receive from neighboring fire agencies in mutual aid blazes like this one.

