Join Us at RAVANELLI’S Restaurant in Collinsville, Ill, to Dine For a Cause on Monday , July 29th from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Ten percent of the Restaurant sales will go to the Bunker Hill Lion Club. Proceeds are used to help the visual and hearing impaired, and other Lions club projects.

COME BE WITH US FOR GOOD FOOD – FUN - RAFFLE AND 50/50 DRAWING

