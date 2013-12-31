At Wednesday’s regular Bunker Hill City Council meeting, the council unanimously voted to rejoin Macoupin Economic Development Partnership in 2014. MEDP is a public/private partnership organization committed to the creation and retention of jobs in Macoupin County. Bunker Hill has been a member community since the organization’s conception in 2009.

“Shari and Courtney do so much to promote growth in Bunker Hill. Shari has been instrumental in assisting the council in the research and development of a TIF district. Courtney has worked closely with our chamber to instill a new energy and business based events,” said Mayor Tom Ament. If ever I have a question, MEDP is always there to help, that’s a great resource to have as a Mayor.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“MEDP has walked my granddaughter through the process of opening her own business,” said Alderman Glenn Bruckert. “They give any business in our community looking for help, the tools and attention they need.”

This is what that investment has returned for Macoupin County: $17,800,000.00 in Grant Funding, $635,000.00 Private Investment, $4,324,500.00 Value of 250 JOBS Created or Retained equaling $22.7 MILLION.

For more information on MEDP visit www.macoupinpartners.com or call 217-556-8696.

More like this: