WOOD RIVER - At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 11/14/17, Wood River Police Department received a 911 call for an armed robbery that had occurred at Casey’s General Store in Wood River.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wood River Police asks for any help in identifying the two subjects pictured.

"These subjects are considered armed and dangerous. Please do not approach the subjects," Wood River Police said in a statement.

Anyone with information or cameras in the area is asked to call the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3113.

More like this: