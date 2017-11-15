Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

WOOD RIVER - At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 11/14/17, Wood River Police Department received a 911 call for an armed robbery that had occurred at Casey’s General Store in Wood River.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wood River Police asks for any help in identifying the two subjects pictured.

"These subjects are considered armed and dangerous. Please do not approach the subjects," Wood River Police said in a statement.

Anyone with information or cameras in the area is asked to call the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3113.

More like this:

Yesterday - Wood River Sets Road Dedication To Rename Old Alton Edwardsville Road Tyler Timmins Drive

Jul 2, 2023 - Alton Police Investigate Fatal Shooting On Lincoln Avenue

Aug 30, 2023 - Stolen Vehicle, DUI Charges Filed In Jersey County

Aug 23, 2023 - Wood River to Rename Street for Fallen Police Officer

Sep 15, 2023 - Midwest Petroleum Gas Station Opens in Wood River

 