CLAYTON, MO. - Trenton Forster has been convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Synder.

Article continues after sponsor message

The question for jurors was to decide whether Forster committed first- or second-degree murder. A second-degree charge would have resulted in 50 years in prison as opposed to life in prison.

After spending nearly five hours in deliberations the jury convicted Forster with the first-degree murder charge as well as a guilty conviction for second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Blake Snyder's widow, Elizabeth, mother, father, family, friends and hundreds of police officers and other department employees were on hand for the final arguments. Blake Snyder is a Godfrey native.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: