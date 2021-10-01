BETHALTO – Civic Memorial kicked off the month of October by welcoming the Highland Bulldogs to their home field for the sixth high school football game of the season. On paper, the Eagles were 4-1 and the Bulldogs were 1-4, but past results had nothing to do with the final result. The Bulldogs would extend their undefeated streak another year with a 35-14 victory over the purple and gold.

The sound of the bell to end the first half of the game was music to Civic Memorial players and fans. Thanks to touchdowns from junior running back Travis Porter and senior wide-receiver James Beard, The Bulldogs would have a convincing 14-0 lead over the Bulldogs by halftime. Porter would nearly make it 21 points for his team with a failed touchdown attempt at the five-yard line with five seconds to go in the half. Despite the lopsided start, the Eagles would continue to battle.

A senior cornerback for the Eagles, Miguel Gonzalez, would open the second half with a 70-yard punt return for the purple and gold's first touchdown. After a failed extra point, the Bulldogs would still enjoy a 14-6 lead. The two teams would trade touchdowns and Travis Porter would soon notch his second touchdown to regain a Bulldog double-digit lead.

Senior wide-receivers Logan Turbyfill and Luke Paramentier would score a rare rushing touchdown and catch a successful two-point conversation pass to make the game a one-score game with a score of 21-14. The impressive sequence of points to wrap up the third quarter would be the last for the Eagles.

Porter, the Bulldogs' running back, would add touchdown numbers three and four to his impressive game by the end of the fourth quarter. With No. 26’s final two touchdowns, the Eagles would fall to the Bulldogs to a final score of 35-14. The Bulldogs move to 2-4 and the Eagles to 4-2 on their respective seasons.

The Highland Bulldogs will be home for their next match-up against Waterloo High School after two road games against Triad and Civic Memorial. Meanwhile, the Eagles will have to play one of their best games to get back to the winners' circle as they take on an undefeated conference opponent, Mascoutah High School.

