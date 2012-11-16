Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois is sponsoring a Building Futures Breakfast on Thursday, November 29th. The breakfast will be held at the Regency Conference Center in O’Fallon from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m.

Participants will learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters and the impact the organization makes on the children in the community. The breakfast is free to attend. Attendees will be asked to consider supporting the work of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois with a contribution.

The event includes a short program featuring a former Little Brother who will talk about his experience of having a Big Brother as he grew up. For information or to make a reservation, contact Missy Athmer by November 26th by calling 618 398-3162 or email missya@peaknet.net.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois serves children in St. Clair, Madison, Clinton and Monroe counties. The largest youth mentoring organization in Southwestern Illinois, the agency serves approximately 750 youth annually in one-to-one mentoring relationships. The organization’s mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported, one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. Learn more at www.bbbsil.org

