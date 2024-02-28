SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting free virtual workshops in March as part of its continuing Building Blocks of Success series for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise firms interested in strengthening their skills, growing their business and bidding on state projects. New and existing DBEs, as well as firms interested in becoming certified in the program, are invited.

March workshop dates and topics:

March 5, 10 a.m. to noon: Job Costing and Work-In-Process

March 7, 10 a.m. to noon: Overhead Rate Calculation - Construction and Professional Services, Part 1

March 12, 10 a.m. to noon: The Benefits of Using Accounting Software

March 14, 10 a.m. to noon: QuickBooks - Part 1, 2 and 3 Q&A

March 19, 10 a.m. to noon: Quickbooks - Industry Specific: Construction

March 21, 10 a.m. to noon: Quickbooks - Industry Specific: Professional Services

March 26, 10 a.m. to noon: Quickbooks - Industry Specific: Suppliers

March 28, 10 a.m. to noon: Quickbooks - Industry Specific: Trucking

Building Blocks of Success will continue through April. Workshop information, including dates and times, is available through Eventbrite at bit.ly/DBEworkshops. Advance registration is required.

Questions can be directed to IDOT’s Bureau of Small Business Enterprises at (217) 785-4611.

Through Gov. JB Pritzker’s historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois, IDOT is helping to deliver the largest capital program in state history while promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Administered by IDOT, the DBE program provides minorities, women and eligible small businesses with opportunities to participate in federally and state funded highway, transit and airport contracts. For more information on becoming a certified DBE and learning more about available IDOT resources, visit www.idot.illinois.gov/dbe.

