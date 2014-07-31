ALTON, IL – All area artists and creative individuals are invited to “Build-A-Bra” for the second annual Bras on Broadway exhibit this fall at the Jacoby Arts Center in Downtown Alton.

Continuing on the rousing success of last year’s inaugural event, Alton Memorial Hospital is again partnering with the Jacoby Arts Center in this fanciful exhibit of artful bras made to support the fight against breast cancer. Entries from local businesses, community groups and organizations are also welcome.

Anyone interested in providing a bra for the exhibit should contact exhibits@jacobyartscenter.org or call Jacoby Arts Center at 618-462-5222 to request guidelines. The deadline to submit the art is Saturday, Oct. 11. The Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The exhibit will be on view in the JAC Main Gallery from Oct. 18-Nov. 22.

“Use your creative talents to honor and remember a loved one, celebrate a survivor or simply show your commitment to this life-saving cause,” said Dee Kilgo, organizer of the event. “You can transform an ordinary bra into an ‘artful’ submission, or create a new, original bra-themed artwork. Artists can choose any medium or materials to stitch, knit, paint, weld, carve, mold, or embellish their one-of-a-kind creation.”

The “Bras on Broadway” benefit reception from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, will include a silent auction of the bras, hors d'oeuvres, a complimentary “bra-tini” cocktail and the amazing sounds of local band “Off the Shoulder.” All donating artists will receive one complimentary ticket for the reception. Tickets are $30 for the general public, which can call the AMH Development Office at 618-463-7701 to reserve their ticket. Reservations can also be made online at www.jacobyartscenter.org after Aug. 10.

During the five weeks of the exhibit, viewers can vote for their favorite design with $1 tickets. The winner, to be announced at the Nov. 22 reception, will get the People’s Choice “Bra-vo” Award.

All proceeds from the exhibit and auction will benefit Alton Memorial Hospital’s “You’ve Got a Friend” program, which provides breast cancer patients at AMH with physical, financial, mental, spiritual and emotional support. Last year’s exhibit featured 50 bras and raised more than $4,000.

Rose Tomlinson won the People’s Choice “Bra-Vo” Award for this autumn-themed bra at the 2013 Bras on Broadway exhibit.

