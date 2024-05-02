Budzinski, Vilsack Visit Lock & Dam 25 to Highlight Inland Waterway Investments Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WINFIELD, MO — Tomorrow afternoon, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13), U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor will travel to Lock and Dam 25 in Winfield, Missouri, to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s $829 million investment in the Upper Mississippi inland waterway system. Every day, family farmers, ranchers and producers use the waterway system to get their commodities to market efficiently and priced competitively. Budzinski recently secured an additional $120 million for waterway infrastructure upgrades with a bipartisan group of colleagues through the House of Representatives’ Community Project Funding process. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! During the visit, Secretary Vilsack will also highlight other Biden-Harris Administration efforts to help U.S. agricultural exporters and producers strengthen their presence in existing markets and open new market opportunities around the world, as well as strengthen local and regional supply chains in the states along the Mississippi River and across the country. Investments like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Inflation Reduction Act, and American Rescue Plan are rebuilding our rural economy from the middle out and the bottom up and creating new opportunities that ensure families, small businesses and family farmers throughout America have the opportunities and tools they need to build a good life in the communities that they love. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip