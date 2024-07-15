CARLINVILLE — U.S. Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) will visit the Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled to present the Center with a $500,000 check to be used to build a new facility and expand its community offerings.

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2024, Budzinski will present the check for the project.

Budzinski secured the funding in a recent bipartisan government funding bill after submitting a request during the House of Representatives’ Community Project Funding process. In total, Budzinski secured $136.1 million for community projects throughout Illinois’ 13th Congressional District.

The Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled (MCDD) plans to use the funds to relocate its current facility to a more accessible and safe location. This move will allow the Center to provide more education and employment services and opportunities for residents with developmental disabilities.

“In March, I was proud to join colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass a government funding deal that provides critical federal resources to projects in Central and Southern Illinois,” said Congresswoman Budzinski.

“I’m thrilled to have secured $500,000 for the Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled and I look forward to seeing this funding used to help improve infrastructure and services available to folks with developmental disabilities. I’ll continue to work to deliver results for Central and Southern Illinoisans and advocate for federal dollars to make it back to our community.”

The presentation event will take place at the current MCDD facility in Carlinville.

