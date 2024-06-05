Nikki Budzinski

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski, a member of the Democrats for Border Security Task Force, issued the following statement in response to President Biden’s executive order:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I'm glad to see President Biden taking action to help restore order at the border,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “While this is an important move, it doesn't excuse Congress from taking critical steps to enhance security and reform our broken immigration and asylum systems. We've got to advance comprehensive bipartisan legislation to address this crisis immediately.”

In April, Congresswoman Budzinski participated in a bipartisan congressional exchange to the U.S.-Mexico border to discuss border security and solutions to improve immigration and asylum policies.

More like this:

Mar 25, 2024 - Budzinski Priorities Signed Into Law In Second Bipartisan Government Funding Bill

Mar 25, 2024 - Budzinski Helps Pass Border Security Resources In Second Bipartisan Government Funding Bill

Apr 19, 2024 - Rep. Nikki Budzinski Announces 2024 Congressional Art Competition

Apr 18, 2024 - Rep. Budzinski Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Halt U.S. Postal Service Processing Facility Consolidations

Apr 24, 2024 - Budzinski Announces 2024 Congressional Art Competition  

 