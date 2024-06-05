WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski, a member of the Democrats for Border Security Task Force, issued the following statement in response to President Biden’s executive order:

“I'm glad to see President Biden taking action to help restore order at the border,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “While this is an important move, it doesn't excuse Congress from taking critical steps to enhance security and reform our broken immigration and asylum systems. We've got to advance comprehensive bipartisan legislation to address this crisis immediately.”

In April, Congresswoman Budzinski participated in a bipartisan congressional exchange to the U.S.-Mexico border to discuss border security and solutions to improve immigration and asylum policies.

