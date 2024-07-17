CARLINVILLE — This week, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) presented the Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled with a $500,000 check for improvements to its new facility and an expansion of its offerings to the community. Budzinski secured the funding in a recent bipartisan government funding bill after submitting a request for the resources during the House of Representatives’ Community Project Funding process. In total, Budzinski secured $136.1 million for community projects throughout Illinois’ 13th Congressional District.

Article continues after sponsor message

“In March, I was proud to join colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass a government funding deal that provides critical federal resources to projects in Central and Southern Illinois,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “I’m thrilled to have secured $500,000 for the Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled and I look forward to seeing this funding used to help improve infrastructure and services available to folks with developmental disabilities. I’ll continue to work to deliver results for Central and Southern Illinoisans and advocate for federal dollars to make it back to our community.”

The funding will be used by the Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled (MCDD) to relocate their current facility to a safer, more accessible location that will allow the Center to provide more education and employment services and opportunities for residents with developmental disabilities.

Congresswoman Budzinski has been a champion for the disability community throughout her time in Congress. In this year’s bipartisan government funding bill, she helped secure full funding for the Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools Program, which is aimed at promoting social inclusion in K-12 schools and college campuses through sports, youth leadership, and whole school engagement. In November 2023, Congresswoman Budzinski introduced the Down Syndrome Diagnosis Act, a bipartisan bill to help parents and families navigate a new Down syndrome diagnosis and ensure their child receives high-quality care.

More like this: