SPRINGFIELD - Today, Nikki Budzinski proudly accepted the endorsement of the Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans, a grassroots advocacy organization with more than 23,000 members in Illinois’ 13th Congressional District. Budzinski previously earned the group’s endorsement in 2022.

"Hard work should always pay off," said Nikki Budzinski. "I'm proud to be endorsed by the Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans as we fight to ensure that everyone can retire with dignity. With their support, I look forward to continuing my efforts in Congress to protect the hard-earned Social Security and Medicare benefits that our seniors have paid into throughout their careers."

“Rep. Budzinski has already proven as a member of the U.S. House that she will look out for Illinois seniors. She has earned a 100% pro-retiree score in the Alliance’s annual congressional voting record,” said Don Todd, President of the Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans. “We trust her to work to strengthen our hard earned Social Security and Medicare benefits. She knows that almost 2.3 million people in Illinois rely on Social Security benefits every month. With another term, Nikki will continue the fight for our earned benefits for current and future generations.”

In addition, Mr. Todd praised Rep. Budzinski’s support for allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices to lower costs.

“The stakes couldn't be higher for seniors like me. We need Nikki Budzinski in the House fighting against any Republican plan to cut Social Security and Medicare,” added Mr. Todd. “That’s why reelecting Nikki Budzinski is the best choice for Illinois seniors.”

“Congresswoman Budzinski has spent her entire career fighting for the rights and dignity of working people,” said IL AFL-CIO Secretary Treasurer Pat Devaney. “When it comes to protecting retirees and seniors, we know that Congresswoman Budzinski will keep fighting to preserve their hard-earned right to Medicare, Social Security, and the basic dignities that so many hardworking Americans rely upon. The IL AFL-CIO is proud to stand here today with the Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans because we believe that hard work should pay off.”

