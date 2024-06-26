WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) and U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced that the City of Edwardsville will receive a $21,241,730 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the Goshen Road and Liberty Trail Multimodal Transportation Improvement Project. The Goshen Road corridor connects commerce, schools, residential areas, a medical campus and the City’s Plummer Family Sports Park.

“Investments in our infrastructure create good-paying union jobs, improve safety and drive economic development in our communities,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “I’m thrilled to announce that the City of Edwardsville will be receiving more than $21.2 million in funding from a highly competitive grant program to bring Goshen Road and Old Troy Road into the 21st century. These resources won’t just fix our roads – they will help to mitigate flooding, support electric vehicle charging and improve access to biking and public transportation. I was proud to advocate for these funds with the Department of Transportation and I can’t wait to see the transformative impact they have on the Edwardsville community.”

“I’m pleased to see more federal funding coming home to Illinois to improve our state’s infrastructure,” said Senator Durbin. “With this RAISE grant, Edwardsville will see major improvements along Goshen Road and Liberty Trail, including new roundabouts, more electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and new shared-use paths.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“I’m proud to see this federal funding benefitting Illinoisans by repairing and enhancing our local infrastructure in Edwardsville,” said Senator Duckworth. “This investment will go a long way in modernizing bus stops, updating streetlights to solar lighting, adding more EV stations and bicycle parking facilities while fixing flood damaged infrastructure throughout Edwardsville. I will continue work alongside Senator Durbin and Congresswoman Budzinski to ensure that our communities are receiving the much-needed federal resources they deserve.”

“This is a significant federal grant for Edwardsville, allowing us to set in motion this long-sought and impactful project in our southeastern corridor,” said Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy. “We are thrilled and grateful to everyone who shared our vision for how transformative these improvements will be. We cannot overstate the importance of the support and guidance provided by our congressional and legislative officials, as well as numerous state, local and business partners.”

The $21.2 million in funding for the City of Edwardsville was awarded through the highly competitive Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to improve safety, sustainability and connectivity in the community. The Goshen Road and Liberty Trail Multimodal Transportation Improvement Project includes the following elements:

The reconstruction of one mile of Goshen Road from the Edwardsville YMCA to Sports Park Drive with green medians.

A 2.5-mile shared use path along the north side of Goshen Road from Old Troy Road to Plummer Family Park with solar rapid flashing beacons.

The reconstruction of 0.3 miles of Old Troy Road from Goshen Road to Madison County Transit’s Goshen Trail.

A 0.3-mile shared use path along east side Old Troy Road from Goshen Road to Madison County Transit’s Goshen Trail.

Roundabout intersection improvements at the intersections of Goshen Road and Gerber Road, Goshen Road and District Drive as well as at Goshen Road and Ridgeview Road.

Streambank stabilization at the Goshen Road culverts.

Electric vehicle charging stations at the Plummer Family Park and bicycle parking along the shared use path.

More like this: