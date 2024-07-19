ALTON - Alton Mayor David Goins on Friday, July 19, 2024, shares an important letter sent to Assistant Secretary of Labor, Christopher J. Williamson, in light of the recent collapse of New Frontier Materials’ limestone mine. The collapse created a 100-foot wide by 50-foot deep crater in the middle of soccer fields at Gordon Moore Park.

"While we are grateful that no one was hurt, the incident has raised significant concerns regarding public safety and the integrity of infrastructure built over active mines," Mayor Goins said.

Mayor Goins continued: "Our community's safety is of the utmost importance, and we are committed to working with all necessary agencies to ensure that such an incident does not occur again. We are thankful for the support and prompt response from our congressional representatives and the Mine Safety and Health Administration. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski, Senator Richard J. Durbin, and Senator Tammy Duckworth for their unwavering support and dedication to the well-being of our community."

The following is the letter sent by Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski, Senator Richard J. Durbin, and Senator Tammy Duckworth to Assistant Secretary Williamson:

Dear Assistant Secretary Williamson,

"We are writing regarding the recent collapse of New Frontier Materials’ limestone mine in Alton, Illinois. This collapse caused a 100-foot wide by 50-foot deep crater to appear in the middle of soccer fields in Gordon City Park. While we are very grateful that nobody was hurt by the sudden sinkhole, we are concerned that the situation could have caused very serious injuries for either the employees working in the mine or for the citizens of Alton enjoying the park.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration has been an excellent partner throughout the cleanup and safety checks following the collapse, but we have concerns regarding how the collapse was not anticipated. We are seeking to understand ways in which these situations can better be prevented in the future. Additionally, it is important that citizens and local officials know the risks of infrastructure built atop active mining. To that end, we would like answers to the following questions:

Through the cleanup process as well as safety verification after the collapse, we understand that technology such as Lidar is deployed to understand the makeup of the earth between the surface and the mine. Can technology such as this be used prior to expansion of a mine to understand the risks of that area?

To what extent does the activity on top of an active mine have bearing on the stability of said mine? Should there be concerns with public spaces, particularly those used by children, existing in these areas?

If there is no way to prevent a collapse, what can be done to prepare localities for resilience in such events? Is there guidance on disaster preparedness for local communities, particularly when public spaces are impacted?

What is the estimated economic impact of events such as these on local communities due to the loss and necessary reconstruction of public infrastructure?

Who will be responsible for footing the bill for this cleanup and remediation effort?

The citizens and families of Alton impacted by this unfortunate incident deserve to understand what occurred here as well as assurance that real steps are being taken to ensure their safety and a prompt but safe reopening of facilities they enjoy. We are grateful for your time and attention to this important matter, and we hope that you take these questions and concerns into consideration as we work to improve the lives of hardworking Illinoisans."

Sincerely,

Nikki Budzinski

Member of Congress

Richard J. Durbin

United States Senator

Tammy Duckworth

United States Senator

