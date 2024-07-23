WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) voted to pass a bipartisan Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) that authorizes a critical step forward in efforts to address flooding in the Metro East.

At Budzinski’s request the 2024 WRDA authorizes a feasibility study to determine if the Spring Lake Project can be moved from the Planning Phase to the Preconstruction Engineering Design Phase. The project was recommended in the East St. Louis and Vicinity Ecosystem Restoration and Flood Damage Reduction Project Report to help communities with flood resilience and protect homes. Senator Dick Durbin has requested $500,000 to fund the study through the Senate’s Congressionally Directed Spending program.

“For decades, communities in the Metro East have experienced regular flooding with no solutions in sight. The Army Corps of Engineers’ Spring Lake Project is one of our best shots to change that,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “With input from community leaders, I was able to request and secure a feasibility study that will help us get the ball rolling on this critical project. While this is just one of many important steps ahead, I’m committed to making our flood mitigation plans a reality for communities in the Metro East.”

The Spring Lake Project would expand an existing detention pond near Caseyville to increase the volume of excess stormwater the pond can hold. The expansion of Spring Lake is anticipated by community leaders to relieve flooding and drainage issues across the Metro East region.

The 2024 WRDA also includes Budzinski’s requests to increase the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers budget cap and allow the Corps to address stormwater management issues in their future response efforts in Madison and St. Clair Counties.

