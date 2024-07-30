WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Representatives Nikki Budzinski (D-IL-13) and Mike Carey (R-OH-15) introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation to renew the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) – a federal program that helped low-income households afford access to high-speed internet. The Affordable Connectivity Program, established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, ran out of funding in May – ending assistance for over 23 million American households. Bipartisan companion legislation has been introduced in the U.S. Senate by Senators Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), J.D. Vance (R-OH), Peter Welch (D-VT), Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV).

For nearly three years, the Affordable Connectivity Program helped families afford the high-speed internet services they need to work remotely, complete online coursework, attend telehealth appointments and more. The Secure and Affordable Broadband Extension Act would restore the program and provide eligible households with a monthly discount of up to $30 per month off the cost of their internet service.

“Access to high-speed internet isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity,” said Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski. “For nearly three years, the Affordable Connectivity Program’s $30 monthly credit helped connect nearly 23 million low-income households to internet access. This includes 50,000 families in Illinois’ 13th Congressional District. But despite its success, Congress failed to keep this transformative program funded. Today, I’m introducing a bipartisan compromise to renew the Affordable Connectivity Program for families in Central and Southern Illinois and across the country.”

“Internet access opens doors, from helping kids do their homework to learning new skills and applying for jobs. Unfortunately, close to a million Ohioans lack access to high-speed internet. This bill will close that gap. That’s why we’re proud to join Rep. Budzinski in this effort to make sure every American has reliable, affordable internet access,” said Congressman Mike Carey.

In addition to restoring internet assistance for low-income Americans, the Secure and Affordable Broadband Extension Act also replaces insecure wireless internet equipment from Chinese Communist Party-associated corporations, like Huawei and ZTE. The legislation is paid for by renewing the Federal Communications Commission’s ability to auction AWS-3 band spectrum to U.S. telecom providers and by narrowing Affordable Connectivity Program eligibility from households with an income at or below 200% of the federal poverty line to households at or below 135% of the federal poverty line – consistent with the income standard of other federal subsidies like Lifeline and Medicare Part D.

Budzinski and Carey were joined in introducing the Secure and Affordable Broadband Extension Act by original cosponsors Representatives Angie Craig (D-MN-02), Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY-11), Joe Courtney (D-CT-02), Jen Kiggans (R-VA-02), Susan Wild (D-PA-07), Jack Bergman (R-MI-01), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-08), James Moylan (R-GU-AL), Annie Kuster (D-NH-02) and Jenniffer González-Colón (R-PR-AL).

“We cannot let nearly a quarter million Minnesota households fall behind because of a lack of internet,” said Congresswoman Angie Craig. “Internet delivers many critical services to our communities including tele-health, precision agriculture and connecting with loved ones. I am helping lead the bipartisan Secure and Affordable Broadband Extension Act, because it will keep rural communities connected.”

“The lapse in funding for this low-cost internet program is an unnecessary disruption to the 1 in 8 households in Connecticut – most of whom are seniors and active military families – that rely on it to connect to work, community, and social & health care services. My colleagues and I are introducing the Secure and Affordable Broadband Extension Act to renew funding for the program and once again connect families to low-cost internet. Advancing this bipartisan legislation screams out as a concrete way to help lower costs for families as many struggle to afford the cost of living at no fault of their own,” said Congressman Joe Courtney.

“Virginia families need reliable, affordable internet access for essential healthcare services, education, and employment opportunities,” said Congresswoman Jen Kiggans. “I am proud to be one of the lawmakers leading the bipartisan effort to renew the Affordable Connectivity Program to ensure the nearly 50,000 people in Hampton Roads who rely on it can continue to access critical high-speed internet services.”

“As someone who represents rural areas, urban areas, and everything in between, I've heard from constituents from every corner of my district about the importance of reliable, affordable internet. We live in a modern age, where internet is not a luxury but a basic necessity. That’s why I have consistently supported efforts to expand the Affordable Connectivity Program -- which 40,000 households in my district depended on -- and why I am so proud to introduce the Secure and Affordable Broadband Extension Act, so that all Americans can access affordable, reliable broadband,” said Congresswoman Susan Wild.

“In today’s connected world, it’s vitally important that everyone has access to fast and reliable internet. From our hospitals and schools to families in remote areas – we all depend on connectivity. I’m proud to cosponsor the Secure and Affordable Broadband Extension Act, which will expand the affordability and accessibility of broadband services for Michiganders and all Americans,” said Congressman Jack Bergman.

“More than 20 million Americans rely on the Affordable Connectivity Program to work, study, and reach their loved ones online. It’s imperative that we act now to ensure that that these critical lines of communication remain easily accessible and uninterrupted. I’m proud to join my colleagues in introducing this bipartisan bill to extend the program, and I look forward to continuing our work to ensure that every American is connected to reliable, high-speed internet service,” said Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi.

“Bridging the digital divide and ensuring individuals have access to reliable and affordable broadband is essential. I am proud to co-sponsor the Secure and Affordable Broadband Extension Act which is an important step in supporting millions of Americans across the nation, including many in my district who have relied on the availability of the program,” said Congressman James Moylan.

“In the 21st century, access to reliable, affordable internet isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity. From connecting job seekers to employers and helping rural communities access telehealth services and educational opportunities, the Affordable Connectivity Program has been a game changer for millions of Americans,” said Congresswoman Annie Kuster. “I’m proud to support this bipartisan legislation to help close the digital divide and ensure Granite State communities and Americans across the country can remain online and connected.”

"High-speed internet connection has become an essential part of our day-to-day lives, especially after the pandemic when virtual classrooms, remote work, and telemedicine have become an additional option for individuals everywhere. In a digitalized, interconnected world, businesses and individuals perform multiple tasks either online or via a mobile app. That is why it is necessary to maintain the greatest accessibility to these services for the largest possible number of families, particularly those who live in rural areas. Up until the ACP funding ran out, 662,614 households in Puerto Rico had been at some point enrolled in the program, representing approximately half the households on the Island, making for a significant impact across many segments of our community. Just as we secured communications reconstruction in the face of disasters and the inclusion of Puerto Rico and the territories in these programs, we will continue to work with our colleagues to keep this much-needed assistance going,” said Congresswoman Jenniffer González-Colón.

The Secure and Affordable Broadband Extension Act has been endorsed by AARP, the American Civil Liberties Union, Common Sense Media, Benton Institute, Accolade, Public Knowledge, INCOMPAS, R Street Institute, Affordable Broadband Campaign, New America, Emerios, Competitive Carriers Association (CCA) and CTIA.

“The internet is no longer optional – it’s essential. Without broadband, our local communities cannot access opportunities in education, and employment, nor speak out online and exercise their First Amendment rights. Households who struggle to afford broadband shouldn’t have to sacrifice other necessities to stay connected. Unfortunately, the primary program to help low-income households connect to the internet, the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), proved so necessary that it ran out of funding. The Secure and Affordable Broadband Extension Act would revitalize ACP so that families in need can continue to connect,” said Jenna Leventoff, Senior Policy Counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union.

“Public Knowledge is delighted to see Reps. Budzinski and Carey champion the continued funding of the Affordable Connectivity Program with bipartisan support. When the program lapsed last month, more than 23 million families who had come to rely on this subsidy lost a critical lifeline connecting them to their communities. We must renew the ACP’s funding so American families can once again experience the security and opportunity offered by this crucial program,” said Nat Purser, Government Affairs Policy Advocate at Public Knowledge.

“The R Street Institute is proud to support this bipartisan proposal to extend both rip and replace and the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) without increasing the deficit. This bill features meaningful reforms to ensure that ACP targets those most in need of the benefit and streamlines eligibility requirements. By temporarily extending the ACP, R Street hopes this will support the efforts of the Universal Service Fund (USF) working group as they pursue a long term solution and permanent home for ACP. Additionally, the rip and replace funding will provide much needed funds to finish removing unsecure Chinese equipment from our networks, closing a critical vulnerability.” said Jonathan Cannon, Policy Counsel Technology & Innovation at the R Street Institute.

“Common Sense Media strongly supports the Secure and Affordable Broadband Extension Act introduced by Representatives Budzinski (D-IL) and Carey (R-OH). Additional funding to extend the Affordable Connectivity Program is critical to ensure low-income families across the country can get and stay online; enabling access to telemedicine, education, and career opportunities. The ACP has supported 23 million households from every state and continues to garner strong bipartisan, bicameral support in Congress. This extension will ensure vulnerable families will continue to have consistent access to high-speed internet and helps to maximize forthcoming BEAD program infrastructure investments,” said Amina Fazlullah, Head of Tech Policy Advocacy at Common Sense Media.

“Kudos to Reps. Budzinski and Carey for introducing legislation in the House to fund the Affordable Connectivity Program. This program is the most successful effort in our nation’s history to close the digital divide, but Congress has let it lapse for nearly a month. In that time, millions of families on tight budgets have had to make tough choices between internet access or groceries, rent, healthcare and other necessities. There is no excuse not to move this legislation forward,” said Gigi Sohn, Spokesperson for the Affordable Broadband Campaign.

“INCOMPAS and its members support the bipartisan effort to reform and fund the Affordable Connectivity Program to ensure that millions of low-income families across the nation can connect to the internet—a vital communications tool for education, health care, and so much more. Thank you Representative Budzinski and Carey for their dedication to funding this integral program,” said INCOMPAS President Angie Kronenberg.

“OTI is grateful for the contributions of these Representatives, who are joining their colleagues in the Senate in a bipartisan effort to ensure Americans stay connected. Refunding the Affordable Connectivity Program will help the millions of low-income American households who have experienced greater difficulty paying their internet bills following the ACP’s wind-down. The internet is essential to American life, and as we face persistent fears of inflation, the uncertainty of AI’s impact on our workforce, and continuously rising levels of disinformation and polarization, we should not leave Americans behind,” said Lilian Coral, Head of OTI and Vice President for Technology and Democracy programs at New America.

“Today, Congress signaled the importance of renewing the successful Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) with the introduction of theSecure and Affordable Broadband Extension Act, a companion bill to S. 4317. The lapse of ACP funding has left millions of older adults, students, and families without internet access and forced local digital inclusion practitioners to return to inadequate, unsustainable solutions. We applaud Congress's bipartisan support and commitment to renewing funding for the most successful broadband affordability program in US history, which helped 23+ million households get and stay online. On behalf of the 1,700 digital inclusion programs we represent, we urge Congress to act quickly to fast-track this legislation and reverse the devastating impact that ACP’s end has had on household budgets across the country,” said Amy Huffman, Policy Director at the National Digital Inclusion Alliance.

“We are excited by the introduction of this bipartisan legislation that devotes funding to keep families online and connected to opportunity, healthcare, education, community and family. The Affordable Connectivity Program is popular, bipartisan and successful, but it has run out of funding. ACP support is desperately needed to keep some of the most vulnerable families – veterans, older Americans, single moms and others across rural, suburban and urban America -- connected each and every month. It is time for Congress to address the urgent need for ACP funding before more families lose internet access and before the start of the new school year. Thank you to Reps. Budzinski and Carey and to the bi-partisan group of co-sponsors for your leadership and commitment to restoring this important program. NaLA urges Congressional leadership to move forward with this legislation,” said David B. Dorwart, Chairman of the National Lifeline Association (NaLA).

“Fully funding the Rip and Replace Program is critical to securing our nation’s networks, including those serving rural areas, military bases, airports, and other areas of strategic importance,” said Tim Donovan, CCA’s President and CEO. “Absent full funding, millions of Americans face complete loss of connectivity and jeopardized access to emergency services. Additionally, the ACP helps bridge the digital divide, benefiting 23 million households, including seniors and veterans, many in the same areas affected by the potential loss of service due to the Rip and Replace shortfall. Addressing both of these issues immediately is critical for supporting and maintaining connectivity across the country, especially in rural areas and low-income communities,” said Tim Donovan, CCA’s President and CEO.

“Emerios is appreciative of the bi-partisan efforts to extend broadband participation with the introduction of the Secure and Affordable Broadband Extension Act. Passing the Act will provide key reforms needed to help rural and military households achieve reliable broadband, enhancing their ability to participate in today’s economy and improve and reduce the cost of healthcare. Emerios’ mission is to end the digital divide by enabling leading broadband providers to reduce waste, fraud, and abuse, while improving their customer experience through our enrollment, fraud prevention, and engagement platform,” said Brock Crowe, Business Development Manager, Emerios.

