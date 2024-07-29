WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Representatives Nikki Budzinski (D-IL-13), Jack Bergman (R-MI-01), Lois Frankel (D-FL-22), Jen Kaggins (R-VA-02) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL-12) introducedbipartisan legislation to help older veterans avoid injuries from costly, dangerous falls.

The SAFE STEPS for Veterans Act would establish an Office of Falls Prevention within the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and create a falls prevention coordinator role. The legislation would also create a pilot program for incorporating falls prevention programs into VA home modification programs and establish an assessment for veterans to identify those most at risk of falling. Since veterans, on average, have more chronic conditions than their non-veteran counterparts, additional programs could help to prevent unnecessary injuries or hospitalizations — and the massive expenses associated with falls.

“Preventative health care measures give our nation’s veterans a healthier, more resilient future,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “The SAFE STEPS Act reflects our commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by older veterans, who are at a higher risk of serious falls and their consequences. By establishing an Office of Falls Prevention and integrating effective programs into VA home modification efforts, we aim to reduce the incidence of falls and the associated high costs. Our veterans deserve the best care and support, and this legislation will help ensure their long-term safety and wellbeing.”

“As our population continues to age, the VA must be proactive in its efforts to identify and address necessary improvements in care for older Veterans. The SAFE STEPS for Veterans Act will help drastically enhance the health and quality of life for those at risk of falls while reducing the need for costly recovery programs resulting from these preventable injuries. I’m proud to help introduce this bipartisan, commonsense bill,” said Congressman Bergman.

“Falls are the leading cause of injury among people over age 65. A new VA effort to keep our Veterans on their feet is important for the thousands of senior Veterans who live in South Florida and across the country,” said Congresswoman Frankel. “We owe the men and women who served in our military full support in maintaining their health and well-being. I am proud to co-lead this bill.”

“As a geriatric nurse practitioner, I have seen firsthand how falls can impact our older adults’ health and overall quality of life,” said Congresswoman Kiggans. “Elder veterans are particularly at risk, and it is critical to do all we can to protect them after they protected us. The VA should be doing more to focus on elder care and this legislation is a step in the right direction. I am glad to co-lead the SAFE STEPS Act to advocate for resources, education, and fall-prevention programs for our older veterans.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that $50 billion a year is spent on direct medical costs for falls among older adults. Falls are caused by a variety of risk factors, such as lower body weakness, balance issues, vitamin D deficiency, hearing issues, vision issues, use of certain medications and/or home hazards. Twenty percent of these falls result in serious injuries resulting in more than 800,000 hospitalizations each year.

Falls prevention is an interdisciplinary approach that requires screening and coordination among health care providers, referral to community-based falls prevention programs and addressing home-based risks. However, neither the VA nor VHA currently have a single authority that leads falls prevention efforts for the Department. Additionally, while VA provides funding for home modification programs for certain veterans’ populations, these programs do not incorporate evidence-based falls prevention programs into their work. The VHA also does not include a requirement that veterans at risk be screened, leaving too many veterans susceptible to otherwise preventable falls.

“Falls can be dangerous and even deadly, and as the veteran population ages, so must VA resources to prevent these accidents,” said DAV National Legislative Director Joy Ilem. “The SAFE STEPS for Veterans Act would prevent such accidents by providing more resources to older veterans, including creating dedicated roles exclusively focused on keeping veterans on their feet. We thank Reps. Budzinski, Bergman Frankel and Kiggans for their leadership in introducing this potentially lifesaving legislation.”

“The American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) is grateful to Reps. Budzinski, Bergman, Frankel and Kiggans for their introduction of the bipartisan SAFE STEPS for Veterans Act of 2024 in the House. The creation of an Office of Falls Prevention within the Department of Veterans Affairs will improve coordination, services, and research aimed at preventing our veterans from suffering falls. This Office will minimize health care utilization while proactively preventing falls in our veteran population. The legislation also ensures that our veterans receive access to much-needed physical therapy services, avoiding costlier and more intensive interventions,” said American Physical Therapy Association President Roger Herr, PT, MPA.

