SPRINGFIELD — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) announced that America’s Central Port will receive a $550,000 grant as they develop a plan to connect the Granite City Harbor to the Madison Harbor. The grant will help cover costs associated with public engagement, a feasibility study, review of any existing work, preliminary design and a cost-benefit analysis.

“America’s Central Port is a critical transportation hub for our region, linking Midwest business and industry with markets across the country and around the world,” Congresswoman Budzinski said. “The plan to connect Granite City Harbor and Madison Harbor with a rail track will not only improve supply chains, but also bring in more outside investment and new economic opportunities to Central and Southern Illinois. I’m thrilled that America’s Central Port is receiving a RAISE Grant to make this project possible. I was proud to push for these funds and I’ll continue to work to secure the federal resources our communities need and deserve.”

"America's Central Port District is excited to receive its first-ever RAISE planning grant! The grant will be used to plan for a connection of rail track between the Port's two river harbors. More importantly, if constructed at some point in the future, the rail connection could help to provide a relief valve for Locks #27, the busiest lock on the Mississippi River. In addition, the connection is expected to reduce rail traffic at a busy road crossing frequented by pedestrians and bicyclists, as well as motorists. Planning for this project and working to get it underway would not be possible without the critical funds necessary to make it happen,” said Dennis Wilmsmeyer, Executive Director of America’s Central Port.

America’s Central Port, located on the Mississippi River, is one of the largest freight hubs in the Midwest. It consists of two multi-modal harbors and a 1,200-acre industrial and logistics park with access to all six Class-I railroads and four U.S. interstates. Many commodities produced in the Midwest are shipped through America’s Central Port, including grain, fertilizer, steel and petroleum.

The $550,000 in funding for America’s Central Port was awarded through the highly competitive Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and has so far allocated $7.2 billion for infrastructure projects across the country.

