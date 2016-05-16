ALTON - The lack of a state budget and frozen funds continue to hit IMPACT CIL in Alton hard.

IMPACT announced to employees some layoffs last week of two full-time and one part-time workers. IMPACT is located at 2735 E. Broadway in Alton.

“The board voted last week at the meeting to implement a plan the accountant put forward for us because of the budget impasse situation and not receiving any of our general revenue funds,” Cathy Contarino, executive director, said.

“We have received only a small portion of our state funds and we are potentially losing $400,000 this year. The board felt we had to take drastic measures. We continue to furlough all our staff on Fridays and that means the staff is taking a 20-percent decrease in pay. We started the furloughs in February.”

Four additional staff members will now be furloughed to one more day a week to save money.

Two of the employees who have been laid off are independent living specialists where they provide peer counseling information referral and also provide job readiness training under a vocational rehab contract, Contarino said.

Contarino said she and her staff will do their best to continue their services to those with disabilities and she remains hopeful the state budget impasse will end. The layoffs reduce IMPACT’s workforce from 18 down to 15, plus the additional reduced hours of other employees.

The executive director said it is terrible to have to lay off such wonderful people. She said she and her staff will continue to lobby legislators and the governor for the budget impasse to end.

