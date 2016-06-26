Bud Simpson Tourney play advances to final round in Godfrey
GODFREY – Stifling heat and humidity didn't deter players in Day 2 of the 34th Bud Simpson Open tennis tournament at Lewis and Clark Community College's Andy Simpson Tennis Center Saturday.
Saturday's play determined semifinalists in the men's singles and finalists in the women's singles as well as the semifinalists in men's doubles; other matches were played in men's 35 and men's 45 singles and in mixed doubles.
Champions in all competitions will be crowned Sunday; play begins at 9 a.m.
“The players adapted to the heat well and found a way to produce fantastic tennis,” said tournament director James Humphrey.
Here are the results from Saturday's matches:
MEN'S SINGLES
Quarterfinals: Dylan Steffens def. Pablo Landa Catan 6-1, 6-4; John Wu def. Arashi Cogan 6-0, 6-0; Mandeep Yadav def. Michael Peters 6-2, 6-4; Eddie Grabill def. Radahkrishna Vishnubholla 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 1-0 (7-4)
Consolation Quarterfinals: Grant Fitzsimmons def. Chad Townsend 6-0, 6-1; Dylan Faulkenberg def. Ryan Schenck injury walkover; Michael Lesko def. Jordan Faulkenberg 6-4, 6-4; Riley Muran def. Silas Chapman 6-0, 6-2
WOMEN'S SINGLES
Quarterfinals: Ashley Bonine def. Laura Moore withdrawl; Caroline Claywell def. Laurie Burke 6-1, 6-0
Semifinals: Claywell def. Katarina Rosenberger 6-1, 0-6, 1-0 (7-6); Janelle Wilson def. Bonine 6-0, 6-1
Consolation Semifinals: Rosenberger def. Burke 10-0; Bonine def. Moore wthdrawl
MEN'S 35 SINGLES
Round-Robin: Paul Stuart def. Christopher Bailey 6-1, 6-4; Bailey def. Robert Moore 6-1, 6-0; Stuart def. Jesse Macias 6-2, 6-0
MEN'S 45 SINGLES
Quarterfinal: John Goldacker def. Jeff Wagner 6-1, 6-1
Semifinals: James Claywell def. Bobby Stierwalt 6-1, 6-0; Goldacker def. Andrew Spika 6-0, 6-2
MEN'S DOUBLES
Quarterfinals: Grabill/Sweeney def. Faulkenberg/Faulkenberg 6-2, 6-2; Moehn/Updyke def. Faulkenberg/Graf 4-6, 5-1; Vishnubholla/Wu def. Macaluso/Yadav 6-3, 6-4; Peters/Steffens def. Buehnerkemper/Ortega Vaquaro 6-0, 6-3
Consolation Quarterfinals: Claywell/Weiler def. Buehnerkemper/Ortega Vaquaro walkover; Cogan/Fagan def. Macaluso/Yadav walkover; Faulkenberg/Graf def. Hartig/Stuart walkover
Consolation Semifinal; Faulkenberg/Faulkenberg def. Faulkenberg/Graf walkover
MIXED DOUBLES
Round-Robin: Junker/Shapiro def. Bonine/Townsend 6-4, 6-2; Bonine/Townsend def. Claywell/Claywell 6-4, 6-2; Junker/Shapiro def. Claywell/Claywell 6-1, 6-2
