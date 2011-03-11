Godfrey, Ill. –The popular Brown Bag Salon series presented by the Lewis

and Clark Community College’s Music Department continues at noon on

Wednesday, March 23 featuring Bud Shultz and the “You Can’t Beat

Experience” Jazz Band playing in the Ringhausen Music Building.

As the band’s name suggests, there is an abundance of experience and

talent among these musicians.

Leader Bud Shultz was only 15 when he joined the musician’s union and

began playing professionally.

By the time music arranger and trumpeter Dean Mounts was 21, he was

already an established performer, both on the road and in various bands.

Trombone and vocalist Jim Maynard has performed since his high school days

in Wood River.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pianist Bob Picker and bassist Bob Stout are both long time artists on

their instruments.

The youngest of the group is drummer Ken Link, who began playing with Bud

Shultz in the mid-1960s right out of high school.

“With all that experience, we can play for hours without ever getting out

a scrap of sheet music,” Shultz said.

Mark your calendar and bring your family, friends and lunch and enjoy the

music of these talented musicians. Admission is free and the public is

welcome.

For more information, please contact the Music Department at (618)

468-4731.

More like this:

Related Video: