Bud Shultz and 'You Can't Beat Experience' Jazz Band to Perform at Brown Bag on March 23
Godfrey, Ill. –The popular Brown Bag Salon series presented by the Lewis
and Clark Community College’s Music Department continues at noon on
Wednesday, March 23 featuring Bud Shultz and the “You Can’t Beat
Experience” Jazz Band playing in the Ringhausen Music Building.
As the band’s name suggests, there is an abundance of experience and
talent among these musicians.
Leader Bud Shultz was only 15 when he joined the musician’s union and
began playing professionally.
By the time music arranger and trumpeter Dean Mounts was 21, he was
already an established performer, both on the road and in various bands.
Trombone and vocalist Jim Maynard has performed since his high school days
in Wood River.
Pianist Bob Picker and bassist Bob Stout are both long time artists on
their instruments.
The youngest of the group is drummer Ken Link, who began playing with Bud
Shultz in the mid-1960s right out of high school.
“With all that experience, we can play for hours without ever getting out
a scrap of sheet music,” Shultz said.
Mark your calendar and bring your family, friends and lunch and enjoy the
music of these talented musicians. Admission is free and the public is
welcome.
For more information, please contact the Music Department at (618)
468-4731.
