CHARLESTON – Alton’s Chayvon Buckingham qualified to Saturday’s finals in the shot put at the IHSA Class 3A State Track and Field Meet with a throw of 38 feet, 9 inches.

She narrowly edged teammate Jewel Wagner, who threw 38-0.75, placing 15th and was not able to move to the finals.

Buckingham’s coach Terry Mitchell said if Buckingham tosses in the 40-foot range, her best, she should place considerably higher on Saturday. He commended Wagner on her tremendous athletic accomplishments through the year not only in track, qualifying for state, but in basketball as well. She has a track and field scholarship to Murray State University, so the hard work has paid off.

In Class 2A, East Alton-Wood River senior Haley Kerpan finished eighth in her prelim with a school record time of 2:24.31.

Claire Meyer of Carrollton placed 17th in the triple jump (33-08.50), one of the strongest Hawk finishes ever in Class 1A. She also qualified in the long jump and finished with a best of 14-0.75.

Granite City’s 4 x 200 relay team of Osayi Osaremwinda, Alexandria Bryant, Evelyn Gorman and Raquel Funches placed second in their heat and made the finals (1:42.78). The Granite City 4 x 100 relay team of Niya Wilson, Andrea Hyde, TyKiaza Jones and Toni Rush won its heat in 48.26 and advanced to the finals.

Jaria Hardaway led Metro East Lutheran of Edwardsville competing in the 1A 100 and 200 but did not qualify for finals, finishing with times of 13.43 and 27.19, respectively.

