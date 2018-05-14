ALTON - Volunteers from Sherwin-Williams spent their Saturday painting homes in the community as part of the Pride Inc.'s Bucket Brigade’s beautification efforts.

Since 1988, the Bucket Brigade has helped improve homes with fresh paint on the siding, trim and porches.

Annually, Sherwin-Williams donates 300 gallons of paint to assist in the Bucket Brigade projects, with employees applying roughly 15 gallons to paint individual homes. Pride, Inc., remains the other key sponsor of the Bucket Brigade.

Dale Neudecker, who founded the campaign, has handed over the chair positions to his children - Karen Wilson and Scott Neudecker.

"Karen and Scott officially took over this year as co-chairs," Dale Neudecker said. "This is the 31st year of the Bucket Brigade. We now have painted 1,450 houses."

"Sherwin Williams sent a couple crews from their divisional office to paint, which was very nice," Dale Neudecker said. "When we finish painting in the summer and fall, we will probably have painted in the high 30s this year. I am very proud of my two kids taking over; they have been involved from day one. At age 84, it is time to let them do the leading."

Dale praised his children for doing a "beautiful job" with this year's Bucket Brigade.

"They computerized everything and have done a fantastic job of keeping track of everything," he said.

Dale's great grandson became the fourth generation in his family to paint.

"My great-grandson, Nicholas Elfrink enjoyed painting with his Scout troop," he said. "They painted a veteran's home and he was beside himself with the kids being there and thought they did a great job on his house."

Sherwin-Williams' National Painting Week is an annual celebration dedicated to the transformative power of paint and color in homes and communities. For more information visit www.swpaintingweek.com.

