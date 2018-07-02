Name: Bryson Gene Byrd

Parents: Daniel Byrd and Brianna Davis of Godfrey

Birth Weight: 6 lbs 14 oz

Birth Length: 18.5 inches

Time: 10:07 a.m.

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Siblings: Colton Barnes (7), Jocelyn Byrd (9)

Grandparents: Michael Davis of South Roxana, Veronica Kimbro of East Alton

Great Grandparents: Julia & Ray Byrd of Godfrey

